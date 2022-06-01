That Final Scene

That Final Scene

That Final Scene
That Final Scene
Everything Everywhere All At Once ending explained, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Better Call Saul reactions & the most relatable characters
0:00
-52:16

Everything Everywhere All At Once ending explained, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Better Call Saul reactions & the most relatable characters

Sophie's avatar
Sophie
Jun 01, 2022
Share

We’re getting a tad sappy in this episode BUT it’s so worth it, we promise.

What you’ll hear us talk about:

· Obi-Wan Kenobi, Better Call Saul mid-season finale, Love, Death & Robots Season 3 and of course, Beverly Hills Cop 1 & 2?!

· Our community’s responses on the last time they saw themselves in a fictional character (grab the tissues for this segment)

· Break down the ending of A24’s Everything Everywhere All At Once and why it works so well

Like what you heard? Make sure you subscribe to the podcast to wherever you’re listening. AND if you want to show us some extra love, please please please rate & review. It makes a huge huge difference.

Also, read my essay on why Everything Everywhere All At Once deserves to be the highest grossing A24 film: https://thatfinalscene.com/blog/everything-everywhere-all-at-once

· Leave us a voice note: www.thatfinalscene.com/voicemessage/

· Sign up to our newsletter: www.thatfinalscene.com/newsletter/

Follow THAT FINAL SCENE on social:

· Instagram: www.instagram.com/thatfinalscene

· Facebook: www.facebook.com/thatfinalscene

· TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thatfinalscene

Overheard at this episode: 

Films: Forrest Gump, Jerry Maguire, Roadhouse, Star Wars (the whole film franchise!), Crimes of The Future, Beverly Hills Cop 1 & 2, The Worst Person In The World, C'Mon, C'mon, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Blade Runner 2049

TV Shows: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad, Love Death & Robots, True Detective, The Big Bang Theory

Pema Chodron’s book “When Things Fall Apart”: https://pemachodronfoundation.org/product/when-things-fall-apart-book/

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.



Get full access to That Final Scene at www.thatfinalscene.com/subscribe

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 That Final Scene
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture