Everything Everywhere All At Once ending explained, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Better Call Saul reactions & the most relatable characters

We’re getting a tad sappy in this episode BUT it’s so worth it, we promise.

What you’ll hear us talk about:

· Obi-Wan Kenobi, Better Call Saul mid-season finale, Love, Death & Robots Season 3 and of course, Beverly Hills Cop 1 & 2?!

· Our community’s responses on the last time they saw themselves in a fictional character (grab the tissues for this segment)

· Break down the ending of A24’s Everything Everywhere All At Once and why it works so well

Also, read my essay on why Everything Everywhere All At Once deserves to be the highest grossing A24 film: https://thatfinalscene.com/blog/everything-everywhere-all-at-once

Overheard at this episode:

Films: Forrest Gump, Jerry Maguire, Roadhouse, Star Wars (the whole film franchise!), Crimes of The Future, Beverly Hills Cop 1 & 2, The Worst Person In The World, C'Mon, C'mon, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Blade Runner 2049

TV Shows: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad, Love Death & Robots, True Detective, The Big Bang Theory

Pema Chodron’s book “When Things Fall Apart”: https://pemachodronfoundation.org/product/when-things-fall-apart-book/

