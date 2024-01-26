Ferrari, Society of the Snow and May December reviews...and where the hell is Eric Bana?

**Note: We recorded this before the Oscar noms came out**

It's too late to say happy new year so....happy January 🥹

We kickoff our first episode of the year with a banging movie chat including 'Ferrari', 'May December', and...'Dune'. However, y'all will appreciate how an old Eric Bana film triggers a tangent around shocking film scenes. YOU NEED TO CHIME IN.

Dive in to listen:

Catch-up and New Year Blues

Holiday Recap and Movie Reviews

Deep Dive into 'Rebel Moon' (ouch)

More Movie Reviews and Discussions

Review of 'Society of the Snow', 'Dune' (because Simon only just saw it now?!). 'Ferrari' and 'May December'

A notable debate on trustworthy actors

An unexpected double click in the career of Eric Bana

