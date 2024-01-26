That Final Scene

Ferrari, Society of the Snow and May December reviews...and where the hell is Eric Bana?
Ferrari, Society of the Snow and May December reviews...and where the hell is Eric Bana?

Jan 26, 2024

**Note: We recorded this before the Oscar noms came out**

It's too late to say happy new year so....happy January 🥹

We kickoff our first episode of the year with a banging movie chat including 'Ferrari', 'May December', and...'Dune'. However, y'all will appreciate how an old Eric Bana film triggers a tangent around shocking film scenes. YOU NEED TO CHIME IN.

Dive in to listen:

  • Catch-up and New Year Blues

  • Holiday Recap and Movie Reviews

  • Deep Dive into 'Rebel Moon' (ouch)

  • More Movie Reviews and Discussions

  • Review of 'Society of the Snow', 'Dune' (because Simon only just saw it now?!). 'Ferrari' and 'May December'

  • A notable debate on trustworthy actors

  • An unexpected double click in the career of Eric Bana

Shoot your thoughts and suggestions over a voice note:

Sign up to our newsletter to get updates first: https://www.thatfinalscene.com/newsletter/

