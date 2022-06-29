35 years! Full Metal Jacket was released 35 years ago, can you guys believe? In this episode, we’re beyond excited to break down the ending of Stanley Kubrick’s 1987 war epic (with the help of your voice notes). But that’s not all.

We spend the first half of the episode talking about:

Emma Thompson’s latest offbeat comedy sex-positive film “Good Luck To You, Leo Grande”

Our reactions to and predictions for “The Boys” Season 3

Ewan McGregor’s not so greatest hits (we still love him<3)

Shocking movie trivia you shared with us

If you want to head straight to the final scene analysis, please skip to 31:57. We hope you enjoy the discussion as much as we loved having it.

Finally, a very special shoutout to the lovely listeners who shared their thoughts with us (Chris, Tim & Christopher).

Shoot your thoughts or suggestions over a voice note:

Head to https://thatfinalscene.com/voicemessage & record your voice note on the website

Or text us your voice note to (+44)7514969453 on WhatsApp

Films overheard at the episode: Good Luck To You, Leo Grande, Hercules, The Lion King, Scenes of Sexual Desire, Young Adam, Angels & Demons, The Ghost Writer, Portrait of A Lady on Fire, Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, The Dark Knight, Mission: Impossible - Fallout, Pulp Fiction, Full Metal Jacket

Find the transcript here: https://thatfinalscene.com/episode/full-metal-jacket-ending-explained-best-movie-trivia-the-boys-season-3-predictions

