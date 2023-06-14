That Final Scene

Horrible characters we (kinda) love & Succession ending explained
Horrible characters we (kinda) love & Succession ending explained

Sophie's avatar
Sophie
Jun 14, 2023
Join us in our first TV Show finale breakdown - and what an honour to start with the splashing, exhilarating & devastating final episode of Succession. Did our 3mo boi have it coming? Well, listen in to find out.

Other things we're chatting through in this episode:

  • Simon's Steven Seagal rabbit-holes continue

  • Sophie has lost faith in Guy Richie after seeing his latest, The Covenant

  • Ben gives us the behind-the-scenes latest on HBO's The Idol

  • The characters you love to hate and hate to love (Walter White? It's complicated)

  • And some great debates around Succession and whether there should have been another season or not

Extra useful link - The music playlist Simon mentioned on the podcast, aka our first Spotify playlist, is here: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4jY4CxDKuWTd2UnjVtYXWU?si=b4b5660df24a4cc0

