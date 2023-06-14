Horrible characters we (kinda) love & Succession ending explained

Join us in our first TV Show finale breakdown - and what an honour to start with the splashing, exhilarating & devastating final episode of Succession. Did our 3mo boi have it coming? Well, listen in to find out.

Other things we're chatting through in this episode:

Simon's Steven Seagal rabbit-holes continue

Sophie has lost faith in Guy Richie after seeing his latest, The Covenant

Ben gives us the behind-the-scenes latest on HBO's The Idol

The characters you love to hate and hate to love (Walter White? It's complicated)

And some great debates around Succession and whether there should have been another season or not

Extra useful link - The music playlist Simon mentioned on the podcast, aka our first Spotify playlist, is here: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4jY4CxDKuWTd2UnjVtYXWU?si=b4b5660df24a4cc0

