Iconic movie twists & The Prestige ending explained

You asked for it 1000x times: THE PRESTIGE episode is here, baby! A film that barely needs any introduction from the one and only Christopher Nolan and arguably his best film according to Ben. But let's get right into it:

Sophie gives her best and worst movie highlights from the past week

Ben is all over the latest Guardians of the Galaxy film

We talk Succession finale predictions (well, we were kinda...right???)

Sophie quizzes Ben on the most iconic movie twists (thanks to your submissions)

We go deep into the ending of The Prestige

We answer a listener's question: What's the difference between a plot twist and a plot turn?

