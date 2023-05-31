That Final Scene

That Final Scene

That Final Scene
That Final Scene
Iconic movie twists & The Prestige ending explained
0:00
-58:03

Iconic movie twists & The Prestige ending explained

Sophie's avatar
Sophie
May 31, 2023

You asked for it 1000x times: THE PRESTIGE episode is here, baby! A film that barely needs any introduction from the one and only Christopher Nolan and arguably his best film according to Ben. But let's get right into it:

  • Sophie gives her best and worst movie highlights from the past week

  • Ben is all over the latest Guardians of the Galaxy film

  • We talk Succession finale predictions (well, we were kinda...right???)

  • Sophie quizzes Ben on the most iconic movie twists (thanks to your submissions)

  • We go deep into the ending of The Prestige

  • We answer a listener's question: What's the difference between a plot twist and a plot turn?

Loved what you heard? 

  • Share this episode with someone you know who'd enjoy it

  • Subscribe to our podcast (if you haven't already)

  • Rate it and/or leave a review depending on where you're listening (this really really really helps us going)

Shoot your thoughts and suggestions over a voice note:

Sign up to our newsletter to get updates first: https://www.thatfinalscene.com/newsletter/

Follow THAT FINAL SCENE on social:

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 That Final Scene · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture