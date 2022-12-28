IMDB or Rotten Tomatoes, our most anticipated films of 2023 & the one streaming service we can't live without (ΑΜΑ)

As we're all going through what the internet calls the "dead week" of December, we're bringing to you our Ask Me Anything episode! There's no final scene breakdown this time but we're answering some of the questions YOU asked us on Instagram.

And let me just say - you guys are a hilarious, inquisitive, smart bunch. Thank you so much for taking the time to ask us a question. It means the world to us & it was a blast trying to answer as many as we could.

We love you all. Have a lovely 2023 & we can't wait to bring you more laughter & hot takes in the new year.

- Sophie, Ben & Simon X

Send us your thoughts and suggestions over a voice note:

Head to https://thatfinalscene.com/voicemessage & record your voice note on the website

Or text us your voice note to (+44)7514969453 on WhatsApp

Sign up to our newsletter to get updates first: https://www.thatfinalscene.com/newsletter/

Follow THAT FINAL SCENE on social:

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.





Get full access to That Final Scene at www.thatfinalscene.com/subscribe