That Final Scene

In defence of Nicolas Cage, Mommy ending explained, Jim Jarmusch' Night on Earth + Halo TV show review
In defence of Nicolas Cage, Mommy ending explained, Jim Jarmusch' Night on Earth + Halo TV show review

Sophie
Jul 27, 2022

Oh man, we had so much fun with this episode. Jump right in to hear Sophie, Ben and Simon talk about:

  • Ben's back-to-the-gym adventures

  • Our reactions on Stranger Things Season 4, The Boys Season 3 finales and the new Paramount+ show Halo

  • The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (we're all on #TeamCage)

  • A deep dive on Jim Jarmusch's Night on Earth

  • And last but not least, following incredible demand on the THAT FINAL SCENE TikTok channel, the final scene of Xavier Dolan's hard-hitting Mommy

Films overheard in this episode: Warcraft, Assassin's Creed, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Night on Earth, Paterson, Broken Flowers, Dead Man, Only Lovers Left Alive, The Dead Don't Die

