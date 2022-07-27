In defence of Nicolas Cage, Mommy ending explained, Jim Jarmusch' Night on Earth + Halo TV show review

Oh man, we had so much fun with this episode. Jump right in to hear Sophie, Ben and Simon talk about:

Ben's back-to-the-gym adventures

Our reactions on Stranger Things Season 4, The Boys Season 3 finales and the new Paramount+ show Halo

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (we're all on #TeamCage)

A deep dive on Jim Jarmusch's Night on Earth

And last but not least, following incredible demand on the THAT FINAL SCENE TikTok channel, the final scene of Xavier Dolan's hard-hitting Mommy

Films overheard in this episode: Warcraft, Assassin's Creed, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Night on Earth, Paterson, Broken Flowers, Dead Man, Only Lovers Left Alive, The Dead Don't Die

Shoot your thoughts and suggestions over a voice note:

Head to https://thatfinalscene.com/voicemessage & record your voice note on the website

Or text us your voice note to (+44)7514969453 on WhatsApp

Sign up to our newsletter to get updates first: https://www.thatfinalscene.com/newsletter/

Follow THAT FINAL SCENE on social:

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.





Get full access to That Final Scene at www.thatfinalscene.com/subscribe