James Bond movie quiz, the fate of the "Love Actually" couples explained & rating their toxicity levels

Ho ho ho, That Final Sceners! Our festive episode has landed and surprisingly, it's not as cheesy as you think.

We're talking:

Trashy films you end up watching on TV when you're stuck in a hotel (@ Tommy Lee Jones, we're onto you bro)

Cheesy films you end up watching when you're invited to a bottomless brunch (@Emma Thomson, we love you girl)

Great films you end up watching when you trust the film behind them (@Armando Iannucci, you genius)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery reaction from Sophie

We're also bringing Christmas gifts to each other!

No spoilers for this one, you just have to listen (we haven't laughed this hard in ages omg)

And of course, we're discussing the iconic Christmas romcom, Love Actually: its legacy, where the couples ended up, its problems (!!), and all the good stuff that comes with a Richard Curtis film from 2003. A great, and funny, discussion we recommend to everyone.

