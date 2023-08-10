That Final Scene

More Barbie thoughts, films that traumatised us & Point Break ending explained
0:00
-54:32

Sophie's avatar
Sophie
Aug 10, 2023

We attempted to do a summer episode but the UK weather didn't agree - apologies in advance for the weather chit chat.

That said, we still did our best with:

  • An emotional review of the summer blockbuster of the year, Barbie, from the one and only blockbuster aficionado...Ben

  • Simon is obsessed with Risky Business' soundtracks (lol more Tom Cruise talk)

  • Sophie has new documentary and TV show recommendations for you

  • Films that you watched as a kid that traumatised you (we have thoughts, LOTR..why???)

  • A breakdown of the surprisingly ambiguous final scene of Point Break

