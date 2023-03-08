Movie directors who have lost the plot & The Sixth Sense ending explained

We don't see dead people in this episode, but we see a few directors who may have lost the plot over the years.

Dive right in as we discuss:

The latest reactions from Ben and Sophie on The Last of Us

Ben's review on The Whale (has has...thoughts)

Sophie's takedown of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and why Ben has lost his faith in the MCU

Simon's continuous love for Euphoria and the recent Sam Levinson/The Weeknd #drama

Your picks on directors who have released more and more flops over the years (And no M. Night isn't top #1)

Our breakdown of one of the most iconic endings of all time: The 1999 masterpiece, The Sixth Sense.

Loved what you heard?

Share this episode with someone you know who'd enjoy it

Subscribe to our podcast (if you haven't already)

Rate it and/or leave a review depending on where you're listening (this really really really helps us going)

Send us a voice memo:

Head to https://thatfinalscene.com/voicemessage & record your voice note on the website

Or text us your voice note to (+44)7514969453 on WhatsApp

Sign up to our newsletter to get updates first: https://www.thatfinalscene.com/newsletter/

Follow THAT FINAL SCENE on social:

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.





Get full access to That Final Scene at www.thatfinalscene.com/subscribe