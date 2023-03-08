That Final Scene

That Final Scene

That Final Scene
That Final Scene
Movie directors who have lost the plot & The Sixth Sense ending explained
0:00
-1:02:10

Movie directors who have lost the plot & The Sixth Sense ending explained

Sophie's avatar
Sophie
Mar 08, 2023
Share

We don't see dead people in this episode, but we see a few directors who may have lost the plot over the years.

Dive right in as we discuss:

  • The latest reactions from Ben and Sophie on The Last of Us

  • Ben's review on The Whale (has has...thoughts)

  • Sophie's takedown of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and why Ben has lost his faith in the MCU

  • Simon's continuous love for Euphoria and the recent Sam Levinson/The Weeknd #drama

  • Your picks on directors who have released more and more flops over the years (And no M. Night isn't top #1)

  • Our breakdown of one of the most iconic endings of all time: The 1999 masterpiece, The Sixth Sense.

Loved what you heard? 

  • Share this episode with someone you know who'd enjoy it

  • Subscribe to our podcast (if you haven't already)

  • Rate it and/or leave a review depending on where you're listening (this really really really helps us going)

Send us a voice memo:

Sign up to our newsletter to get updates first: https://www.thatfinalscene.com/newsletter/

Follow THAT FINAL SCENE on social:

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.



Get full access to That Final Scene at www.thatfinalscene.com/subscribe

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 That Final Scene
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture