That Final Scene

That Final Scene

That Final Scene
That Final Scene
Nope review & ending explained, rewriting famous movie endings (with Comedian of Cinema)
0:00
-58:27

Nope review & ending explained, rewriting famous movie endings (with Comedian of Cinema)

Sophie's avatar
Sophie
Aug 24, 2022

Jordan Peele’s much anticipated NOPE is finally here. And for our review episode, we invited a special friend of the podcast, Tim aka @comedianofcinema, to go full on geek with us. Dive right in to hear:

  • The That Final Scene gang origin story and how Tim & Sophie became Instagram besties

  • Debate the value of rewriting a film ending; should we entertain the idea? Should we not?

  • Talk through some of the endings you would rewrite (La La Land stans - we see you)

  • Review NOPE and Jordan Peele’s trajectory so far 

  • And of course, discuss the meaning of the film’s final scene

As a reminder, That Final Scene will be taking a short break for the August holidays. We will be back in mid-September for an epic final scene double bill: Blade Runner and Blade Runner 2049. You do not want to miss this.

If you enjoyed this episode (or you just want to show off how much in the know you are when it comes to films), please share this episode on your social channels or simply with a friend. It makes all the difference.

Follow Tim on social:

Send us your thoughts and suggestions over a voice note:

Sign up to our newsletter to get updates first: https://www.thatfinalscene.com/newsletter/

Follow THAT FINAL SCENE on social:

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 That Final Scene · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture