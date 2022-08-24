Nope review & ending explained, rewriting famous movie endings (with Comedian of Cinema)

Jordan Peele’s much anticipated NOPE is finally here. And for our review episode, we invited a special friend of the podcast, Tim aka @comedianofcinema, to go full on geek with us. Dive right in to hear:

The That Final Scene gang origin story and how Tim & Sophie became Instagram besties

Debate the value of rewriting a film ending; should we entertain the idea? Should we not?

Talk through some of the endings you would rewrite (La La Land stans - we see you)

Review NOPE and Jordan Peele’s trajectory so far

And of course, discuss the meaning of the film’s final scene

As a reminder, That Final Scene will be taking a short break for the August holidays. We will be back in mid-September for an epic final scene double bill: Blade Runner and Blade Runner 2049. You do not want to miss this.

