That Final Scene

That Final Scene

That Final Scene
That Final Scene
Oppenheimer ending explained, Barbie and Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part I reviews
0:00
-50:07

Oppenheimer ending explained, Barbie and Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part I reviews

Sophie's avatar
Sophie
Jul 27, 2023
Share

NOLAN IS BACK BABY!!! Our episode is all about Oppenheimer Oppenheimer Oppenheimer...and some other films that were also great.

In this episode, hear us talk about:

  • Ben and Simon's IMAX experience watching Oppenheimer

  • Sophie's Barbenheimer experience (we've been experiencing things okay??)

  • Detailed reviews for Barbie and Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part I (heavy spoilers)

  • A comprehensive breakdown of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and its incredible, hypnotic final scene

No community segment in this episode as we wanted you to get the GOODS in detail. Enjoy!

Loved what you heard? 

  • Share this episode with someone you know who'd enjoy it

  • Subscribe to our podcast (if you haven't already)

  • Rate it and/or leave a review depending on where you're listening (this really really really helps us going)

Shoot your thoughts and suggestions over a voice note:

Sign up to our newsletter to get updates first: https://www.thatfinalscene.com/newsletter/

Follow THAT FINAL SCENE on social:

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.



Get full access to That Final Scene at www.thatfinalscene.com/subscribe

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 That Final Scene
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture