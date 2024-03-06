Oscars 2024 predictions + judging actor accents (with Simon Haines)

This is the most timely podcast episode you'll hear this week - it's OSCARS 2024 PREDICTIONS time! And just because us 3 are supremely unqualified to make any educated guesses, we HAD to invite actor Simon Haines back (@thesimonhaines on Instagram) to help us with the task.

So let's do this, sip on a cup of tea (or whiskey, we ain't judging) and listen up:

Quick (re)-intro to Simon and what we've been watching (yes, Ben's hate-watching continues)

Sophie brings some audio clips from movie scenes...and Simon needs to guess who it is...and judge the ACCENT

A breakdown of our Oscar predictions (and hopefuls) for the major categories

