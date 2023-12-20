Parasite Ending Explained (Because We Must)

Hello hello. In our final episode for the year, we're diving into the absolute, total, one and only banger: PARASITE. We could number a thousand reasons why but the one that matters: It's in Sophie's Desert Island list.

Jump right in to get all the things:

Reactions to the Golden Globes nominations; Do we even care anymore?

Quick roundup on what we've been watching; somewhat sappy, somewhat surprising, somewhat really fun

A deep dive into the iconic ending of Parasite (Bong Joon-ho can do no wrong)

Stick to the end to find out which film is Sophie kicking out of the Desert Island list 😱

