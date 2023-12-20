Parasite Ending Explained (Because We Must)

That Final Scene

That Final Scene

Dec 20, 2023
Hello hello. In our final episode for the year, we're diving into the absolute, total, one and only banger: PARASITE. We could number a thousand reasons why but the one that matters: It's in Sophie's Desert Island list.

Jump right in to get all the things:

  • Reactions to the Golden Globes nominations; Do we even care anymore?

  • Quick roundup on what we've been watching; somewhat sappy, somewhat surprising, somewhat really fun

  • A deep dive into the iconic ending of Parasite (Bong Joon-ho can do no wrong)

  • Stick to the end to find out which film is Sophie kicking out of the Desert Island list 😱

