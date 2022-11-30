Picking the best actor to play Elon Musk & The Social Network ending explained

That Final Scene

Tech billionaires, unregulated social platforms, egotistical maniacs, lack of content moderation...all is fun and games on the internet (enter sarcastic snark here) so we thought an episode around David Fincher's The Social Network is the perfect film to revisit right now.

In this episode, you'll have to forgive us for:

  • Not watching Black Panther: Wakanda Forever yet

  • Confusing Colin Farrell with Colin Firth for no reason

  • Watching Beverly Hills Cop for the millionth time

  • Not giving a stellar review to The Crown Season 5 (we're loving some of the cast though)

  • Going hard on wig acting commentary

  • Lying about films we've watched

  • Accurately fancasting Elon Musk (thanks to your picks)

  • Shamefully mispronouncing Joaquin Phoenix

  • Spending an absurd amount of time on the ending of The Social Network (so much to debate on...)

