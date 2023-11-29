That Final Scene

That Final Scene

That Final Scene
That Final Scene
Prequels, sequels, remakes: Yay or nay? + Saltburn and The Crown Season 6 review
0:00
-46:40

Prequels, sequels, remakes: Yay or nay? + Saltburn and The Crown Season 6 review

Sophie's avatar
Sophie
Nov 29, 2023

Hello hello. You told us you want more reviews and hot takes so we're delivering these to you bi-weekly. This is a spicy ep so grab the 🌶️

Dive in to hear:

  • Sophie watched Saltburn and she has THOUGHTS

  • We also caught up with the latest The Crown season: Did we agree with *that* Guardian review?

  • Ben has gone down his favourite rabbit hole: James Bond 🙃

  • While Simon has graced us with some heavy-hitter documentaries including Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland

  • Your perspectives on remakes, prequels, sequels: When do they make sense?

Loved what you heard?

  • Share this episode with someone you know who'd enjoy it

  • Subscribe to our podcast (if you haven't already)

  • Rate it and/or leave a review depending on where you're listening (this really really really helps us going)

Shoot your thoughts and suggestions over a voice note:

Sign up to our newsletter to get updates first: https://www.thatfinalscene.com/newsletter/

Follow THAT FINAL SCENE on social:

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 That Final Scene · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture