Prequels, sequels, remakes: Yay or nay? + Saltburn and The Crown Season 6 review

Hello hello. You told us you want more reviews and hot takes so we're delivering these to you bi-weekly. This is a spicy ep so grab the 🌶️

Dive in to hear:

Sophie watched Saltburn and she has THOUGHTS

We also caught up with the latest The Crown season: Did we agree with *that* Guardian review?

Ben has gone down his favourite rabbit hole: James Bond 🙃

While Simon has graced us with some heavy-hitter documentaries including Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland

Your perspectives on remakes, prequels, sequels: When do they make sense?

