Ranking the Mission Impossible films, Barbenheimer & Spirited Away ending explained

It's hot girl blockbuster summer season and we're here for it. Which is hilarious because on this episode, we've paired it up with one of the most iconic Studio Ghibli films, Spirited Away, because....why not??? So let's get to it 👇

Simon has a killer movie recommendation (Ben and I have homework...)

Ben and Sophie talk about Netflix's Extraction 2

Sophie gives her honest take on The Flash

We rank all the Mission Impossible films (minus Dead Reckoning Part I as it wasn't out when we recorded)

We settle the Barbenheimer debate: Oppenheimer or Barbie first?

We break down the wholesome ending of Spirited Away

