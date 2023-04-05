Succession Season 4 reactions & Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (alternate) ending explained

Did you know that Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (which is about get adapted as anime Netflix series eeeek) could have ended in an entirely different way? Or that Edgar Wright even thought of a much more macabre ending for the iconic cult film? Well...yes and yes and with this episode, we're giving you all the DEETS.
On this episode you'll hear:
Ben's hilariously bad experience with Black Adam on his way back from New York
Simon's post-rave Sunday film treat
Sophie's "i'm going to rewatch every single action film" phase including John Wick, The Raid & more
Early reactions to the Succession season 4 premiere
Our ranking of The Cornetto Trilogy films (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, The World's End)
Shoutouts to local cinemas around the world thanks to YOU
The final scene breakdown of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World & the alternate endings what-ifs
