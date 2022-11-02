The best films to cheer you up + Little Miss Sunshine ending explained

It's National Stress Awareness Week here in the UK so we are directing our attention to all things low-stress in this episode. What things you ask? Well...

Our unofficial love letters to Sacha Baron Cohen and Timothy Spall

Our never-ending apathy for Lord of The Rings: Rings of Power and everything Marvel related (with the exception of She-Hulk!)

Our review of Black Adam without even seeing it

Our open call to getting one of Sophie's favourite directors, Edgar Wright, as a podcast guest

Your selection of films you go back to when you're not feeling 100% (we chimed in with ours too)

A hearty conversation about one of the sweetest films ever made, Little Miss Sunshine; we talk about family relationships, redemption arcs, the power of naivety and oh that dance-off sequence in the end

