The best films to cheer you up + Little Miss Sunshine ending explained
Sophie's avatar
Sophie
Nov 02, 2022
It's National Stress Awareness Week here in the UK so we are directing our attention to all things low-stress in this episode. What things you ask? Well...

  • Our unofficial love letters to Sacha Baron Cohen and Timothy Spall

  • Our never-ending apathy for Lord of The Rings: Rings of Power and everything Marvel related (with the exception of She-Hulk!)

  • Our review of Black Adam without even seeing it

  • Our open call to getting one of Sophie's favourite directors, Edgar Wright, as a podcast guest

  • Your selection of films you go back to when you're not feeling 100% (we chimed in with ours too)

  • A hearty conversation about one of the sweetest films ever made, Little Miss Sunshine; we talk about family relationships, redemption arcs, the power of naivety and oh that dance-off sequence in the end

