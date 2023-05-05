The best TV show rec, Whiplash hot takes & The Grand Budapest Hotel ending explained

Omg we're so sorry we went away for a while but we're BACK. And better than ever (I think). At least we're back with a bloody great film: the one and only The Grand Budapest Hotel by your Instagram aesthetic fave Wes Anderson. What we're talking about on this episode:

Sophie is back after a long holiday to Greece and she's OBSESSED with the latest internet obsession: Jury Duty (hi James Marsden, can we interview you?)

Ben has THOUGHTS on the latest John Wick

Simon's film choice is too good to spill

We debate a listener's take on Whiplash

We discuss cancel culture and how/whether it's worth seeing older films that are problematic

We interpret the final scene of The Grand Budapest Hotel (which weirdly, hasn't been discussed much online)

We're incredibly excited for our next episode because it's going to be our...1-YEAR-ANNIVERSARY EPISODE. How? We don't even know but we made it thanks to YOU. Tune in for special surprises, announcements and lots of crew fun.

