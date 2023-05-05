That Final Scene

The best TV show rec, Whiplash hot takes & The Grand Budapest Hotel ending explained
The best TV show rec, Whiplash hot takes & The Grand Budapest Hotel ending explained

May 05, 2023
Omg we're so sorry we went away for a while but we're BACK. And better than ever (I think). At least we're back with a bloody great film: the one and only The Grand Budapest Hotel by your Instagram aesthetic fave Wes Anderson. What we're talking about on this episode:

  • Sophie is back after a long holiday to Greece and she's OBSESSED with the latest internet obsession: Jury Duty (hi James Marsden, can we interview you?)

  • Ben has THOUGHTS on the latest John Wick

  • Simon's film choice is too good to spill

  • We debate a listener's take on Whiplash

  • We discuss cancel culture and how/whether it's worth seeing older films that are problematic

  • We interpret the final scene of The Grand Budapest Hotel (which weirdly, hasn't been discussed much online)

We're incredibly excited for our next episode because it's going to be our...1-YEAR-ANNIVERSARY EPISODE. How? We don't even know but we made it thanks to YOU. Tune in for special surprises, announcements and lots of crew fun.

