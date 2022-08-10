The Dark Knight trilogy hot takes, The Dark Knight Rises ending explained & quitting Netflix

Our most anticipated episode (to date) has arrived! Join us in celebrating the 10th year anniversary of Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises with:

A super detailed final scene break down (was it all a dream or not?)

Your most controversial trilogy hot takes

Some epic debates: Joker or Bane? Christian Bale or Robert Pattinson? and much more

Also listen in to hear about Sophie's latest experiment (quitting most streaming services), Ben's hate-watching habits and Simon's latest hangover film fave.

If you liked this episode, take a second to share it on your social channels, along with YOUR favorite hot take from the episode ;)

Films overheard in this episode: Executive Decision, Predator, Risky Business, The Scanner Darkly, Exodus: Gods and Kings, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, Inception, American Psycho

