That Final Scene

That Final Scene

That Final Scene
That Final Scene
The Dark Knight trilogy hot takes, The Dark Knight Rises ending explained & quitting Netflix
0:00
-43:46

The Dark Knight trilogy hot takes, The Dark Knight Rises ending explained & quitting Netflix

Sophie's avatar
Sophie
Aug 10, 2022

Our most anticipated episode (to date) has arrived! Join us in celebrating the 10th year anniversary of Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises with:

  • A super detailed final scene break down (was it all a dream or not?)

  • Your most controversial trilogy hot takes

  • Some epic debates: Joker or Bane? Christian Bale or Robert Pattinson? and much more

Also listen in to hear about Sophie's latest experiment (quitting most streaming services), Ben's hate-watching habits and Simon's latest hangover film fave.

If you liked this episode, take a second to share it on your social channels, along with YOUR favorite hot take from the episode ;)

Films overheard in this episode: Executive Decision, Predator, Risky Business, The Scanner Darkly, Exodus: Gods and Kings, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, Inception, American Psycho

Shoot your thoughts and suggestions over a voice note:

Sign up to our newsletter to get updates first: https://www.thatfinalscene.com/newsletter/

Follow THAT FINAL SCENE on social:

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 That Final Scene · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture