The greatest decade in movie history and The Deer Hunter ending explained

Heyllo! We're back with one of your most requested endings of all time - the one and only final scene from The Deer Hunter.

The episode deets:

Simon's take on True Lies (yikes) and how Sophie confused the film with another Leo film (double yikes)

Ben's thoughts on the "new" Daredevil and Bob Iger's rethink on Marvel's output from now on

Sophie's on a bad films streak these past 2 weeks...with an exception (Rye Lane!)

We go through your answers on the best decade in cinema history (spoiler: it's not the 80s)

Sophie goes on a rabbit hole to find the objective answer (we kinda found it)

We spend last 20 minutes on one of the most controversial, yet iconic, movie endings of all time from the 5-time Academy Award winner The Deer Hunter, starring Robert DeNiro, Christopher Walken, Meryl Streep and so an absurd amount of more stellar actors.

Time to get excited for our next podcast ep: Our very first Edgar Wright feature with an all-time fave, Scott Pilgrim vs The World.

If you liked this ep, you can go back to our Full Metal Jacket episode for a similar theme and vibe.

