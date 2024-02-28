The Iron Claw review + Actors who may just need new agents

We're back with our bi-weekly movie and TV show chat (sorry for the delay, I was off to Iceland for a few days 🇮🇸). We discuss films such as 'Dune' (um yup, Ben only just saw it), 'I The Iron Claw', the TV show 'Time' and yet again...'Poor Things'. We also got to chat your responses around which actors and actresses could use new agents (we're looking at you Tom Holland). Dive right in:

Sophie praises the performances in 'Ironclaw', while Ben critiques Tom Holland's career choices. They also touch on movies like 'Patriot Games', 'The Fugitive' and 'Saltburn'. They receive a voice note from a listener, Andres, who presents a critique on the adaptation of 'Poor Things'. The main discussion revolving around actors and actresses who possibly need new agents, with names such as Zac Efron, Tom Holland and others discussed. John Hamm, Eddie Murphy and others also come up in the conversation.

00:00 Introduction and Welcome

01:26 Movie Guessing Game (thanks to Simon)

02:29 Deep Dive into 'The Fugitive'

08:30 Discussion on 'Saltburn' (yet again - hear how me and Simon saw the film differently)

20:40 Review of the BBC TV show 'Time' and 'Dune'

23:49 The Iron Claw review

26:23 Listener's Voice Note Discussion (thank you Andres for your thoughtful question on Poor Things)

26:53 Debate on Film Adaptations

31:00 Actors Who Need New Agents

34:13 The Impact of Superhero Movies on Actors' Careers

52:18 Closing Remarks and Future Episode Teaser

