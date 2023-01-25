"The Last of Us" reactions, the state of comedy amid "woke culture" & The Bridesmaids ending explained

This January has been long and depressing AF so we're bringing a 🙊 comedy 🙊 episode for you. Because we all need lots of joy in our lives more than ever.

Jump to the episode to listen:

Simon's admirable back-to-back of kid's films (it pays off to be a dad)

Our universal love and praise for the original Matilda and Danny DeVito

Ben's spoiler-free reactions to The Last of Us (yeah he's played the game too so he knows his stuff)

Sophie's latest film streak (there have been highs and there have been LOWS)

An impromptu tribute to Arnold Schwarzenegger (scroll down for the YouTube links that are mentioned on the episode)

Your thoughts on the state of comedy today; Is it TikTok, YouTube, or Netflix the enemy here?

A breakdown of the cheesy ending of The Bridesmaids

Some cool trivia on the actual final scene of The Bridesmaids (we love you hungry bear sandwich)

The Arnold video link you heard on the ep:

(The start of the interview) https://youtu.be/C2pVtOp50YE

Loved what you heard?

Share this episode with someone you know who'd enjoy it

Subscribe to our podcast (if you haven't already)

Rate it and/or leave a review depending on where you're listening (this really really really helps us going)

Shoot your thoughts and suggestions over a voice note:

Head to https://thatfinalscene.com/voicemessage & record your voice note on the website

Or text us your voice note to (+44)7514969453 on WhatsApp

Sign up to our newsletter to get updates first: https://www.thatfinalscene.com/newsletter/

Follow THAT FINAL SCENE on social:

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.





Get full access to That Final Scene at www.thatfinalscene.com/subscribe