"The Last of Us" reactions, the state of comedy amid "woke culture" & The Bridesmaids ending explained
Jan 25, 2023
This January has been long and depressing AF so we're bringing a 🙊 comedy 🙊 episode for you. Because we all need lots of joy in our lives more than ever.

  • Simon's admirable back-to-back of kid's films (it pays off to be a dad)

  • Our universal love and praise for the original Matilda and Danny DeVito

  • Ben's spoiler-free reactions to The Last of Us (yeah he's played the game too so he knows his stuff)

  • Sophie's latest film streak (there have been highs and there have been LOWS)

  • An impromptu tribute to Arnold Schwarzenegger (scroll down for the YouTube links that are mentioned on the episode)

  • Your thoughts on the state of comedy today; Is it TikTok, YouTube, or Netflix the enemy here?

  • A breakdown of the cheesy ending of The Bridesmaids

  • Some cool trivia on the actual final scene of The Bridesmaids (we love you hungry bear sandwich)

The Arnold video link you heard on the ep:

