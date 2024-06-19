The Lord of the Rings (Part I) - The Fellowship of the Ring Ending Explained

Hi hi hi. With The Rings of Power Season 2 back soon (yikes) AND the upcoming The Lord of the Rings prequels, we realized we could not prolong the wait any longer. We had to sit Simon down to finally watch LOTR with us. And the results may surprise you...;)

This episode is extra special to us because Ben, Simon and I watched the film together right before we recorded this. Which is also why I sound a tad tired and said Dark Towers vs Two Towers, please forgive me 😭

Expect Part II and Part III in the following weeks. We, for one, can't wait.

