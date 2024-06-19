That Final Scene

The Lord of the Rings (Part I) - The Fellowship of the Ring Ending Explained
The Lord of the Rings (Part I) - The Fellowship of the Ring Ending Explained

Sophie's avatar
Sophie
Jun 19, 2024
Hi hi hi. With The Rings of Power Season 2 back soon (yikes) AND the upcoming The Lord of the Rings prequels, we realized we could not prolong the wait any longer. We had to sit Simon down to finally watch LOTR with us. And the results may surprise you...;)

This episode is extra special to us because Ben, Simon and I watched the film together right before we recorded this. Which is also why I sound a tad tired and said Dark Towers vs Two Towers, please forgive me 😭

Expect Part II and Part III in the following weeks. We, for one, can't wait.

