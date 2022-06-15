Top Gun: Maverick ending explained, Tom Cruise’s best and worst performances

We’re back with a Tom Cruise-filled episode! Jump right in to hear us talk about:

A voice note we got from a listener on *the* infamous Prestige hot take

What we’ve been watching lately (The Boys Season 3 and some 90s gems)

Our favourite and least favourite Tom Cruise performances (YOU voted for your favourite pick here)

The ending of Top Gun: Maverick

Episode transcript: https://thatfinalscene.com/episode/top-gun-maverick-ending-explained-tom-cruises-best-and-worst-performances

Also, read my essay on Top Gun’s complex legacy but how Tom Cruise’s has remained enduring throughout: https://thatfinalscene.com/blog/top-gun-legacy-may-be-complicated-but-tom-cruises-is-enduring

Films overheard at this episode: Basic Instinct, Night on Earth, Paterson, Coffee & Cigarettes, Magnolia, Tropic Thunder, Risky Business, Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation, Mission: Impossible 2, Mission: Impossible - Fallout, A Few Good Men, Cocktail, The Mummy, Far And Away, Jack Reacher, Collateral

