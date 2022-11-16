Villains Who Actually Had a Point, our Pixar favourites & Black Panther ending explained

That Final Scene

That Final Scene

Nov 16, 2022
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is breaking records left and right across the world (hello, biggest November opening ever) so we went back to 2018’s Black Panther to sing its praises and honour its legacy.

And because we couldn’t get enough of Michael B. Jordan’s Erik Killmonger, we decided to have a chat about villains that kinda have a point??? (Why are y’all saying Thanos lol). Make sure to listen along to see if we picked your answer ;)

We also laughed our way through:

  • Ben actually JUST WATCHED Morbius and oh boy, he has thoughts

  • Our Pixar favourites

  • Obsessing over British TV for better or for worse (The Great British Bakeoff, The Crown, This is Going To Hurt)

  • Sophie’s Diana fatigue

  • Simon’s IanMcShane guy crush

  • The least expected Bend It Like Beckham callback

