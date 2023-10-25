We're back! Killers of the Flower Moon review & best DiCaprio and De Niro performances in a Scorsese film

WE ARE BACK. After a much needed extended break, the gang is back with new goodies - and a rejigged format. Dive into the episode to get all the details (and let us know what you think of this new direction!)

Meanwhile, you'll also hear:

- What Sophie, Ben and Simon have been watching over the past couple of months (we've got LOTS to cover)

- Sophie's reaction to Killers of the Flower Moon, alongside other London Film Festival premieres

- Our takes (and your thoughts) on the best Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro performances in a Martin Scorsese film

