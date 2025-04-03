Subscribe
the $100,000 confession that changed how I see filmmaking
Watching a film becomes a completely different experience when its creator has already told you where it fails.
17 hrs ago
•
Sophie
45
18
March 2025
what you're risking while watching elon musk risk tesla
When billionaires can't escape mathematical reality, we all learn what we've actually mortgaged.
Mar 27
•
Sophie
110
46
after credits: this one's for you! (free edition)
A community milestone and a one-off free After Credits edition for you all 🤗
Mar 20
•
Sophie
41
11
did i just invent the formula for underrated directors?
A term that reveals more about us than the directors we apply it to.
Mar 13
•
Sophie
48
30
jeremy strong, kieran culkin, and the cost of caring too much
On visible ambition and the mortifying ordeal of being too earnest for your own good. When did effort become our culture's ultimate ick?
Mar 6
•
Sophie
614
91
February 2025
the problem with severance is me
Or how I learned to love being the perfect Apple customer.
Feb 27
•
Sophie
41
8
after credits: my bafta experience, the white lotus s3, zero day & other hotties
A monthly guide to what to watch for every watching mood you're in.
Feb 20
•
Sophie
9
4
Your TFS Oscar ballot is here 🗳️
Give me your 2025 Oscars predictions and the personal hills you'll die on.
Feb 16
•
Sophie
20
8
bridget jones and the dying art of being a loser
Or what Bridget Jones' burnt pasta tells us about performative loserdom.
Feb 13
•
Sophie
43
10
a fantastic time to talk about fascism in cinema
Finding comic relief (and maybe solutions) in how cinema has handled humanity's darkest chapters. For paid supporters, because some thoughts need room…
Feb 6
•
Sophie
16
1
January 2025
who decides the greatest film ever made?
An investigation into our industry's grand delusions.
Jan 30
•
Sophie
60
37
everything i need from christpher nolan's odyssey (an extremely greek perspective)
Three thousand years of Greek inheritance, and all it took was one IMAX camera to make me question who stories really belong to.
Jan 24
•
Sophie
49
