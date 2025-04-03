That Final Scene

That Final Scene

March 2025

what you're risking while watching elon musk risk tesla
When billionaires can't escape mathematical reality, we all learn what we've actually mortgaged.
  
Sophie
46
after credits: this one's for you! (free edition)
A community milestone and a one-off free After Credits edition for you all 🤗
  
Sophie
11
did i just invent the formula for underrated directors?
A term that reveals more about us than the directors we apply it to.
  
Sophie
30
jeremy strong, kieran culkin, and the cost of caring too much
On visible ambition and the mortifying ordeal of being too earnest for your own good. When did effort become our culture's ultimate ick?
  
Sophie
91

February 2025

the problem with severance is me
Or how I learned to love being the perfect Apple customer.
  
Sophie
8
after credits: my bafta experience, the white lotus s3, zero day & other hotties
A monthly guide to what to watch for every watching mood you're in.
  
Sophie
4
Your TFS Oscar ballot is here 🗳️
Give me your 2025 Oscars predictions and the personal hills you'll die on.
  
Sophie
8
bridget jones and the dying art of being a loser
Or what Bridget Jones' burnt pasta tells us about performative loserdom.
  
Sophie
10
a fantastic time to talk about fascism in cinema
Finding comic relief (and maybe solutions) in how cinema has handled humanity's darkest chapters. For paid supporters, because some thoughts need room…
  
Sophie
1

January 2025

